Four dead in Oregon plane crash that was approaching airport - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST

Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reports his deputies responded to the crashed in a field Friday near the town of Harrisburg and that the four occupants of the plane died. The Register-Guard newspaper reports the plane was approaching the Eugene Airport when it crashed about 10 miles north of the airport.

