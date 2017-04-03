Flashback: Radiohead rock Oregon in 1996

Flashback: Radiohead rock Oregon in 1996

In the 24 years Radiohead's been touring the United States, the most acclaimed band of their generation has only played Oregon a handful of times: a number that will notch up one more on Sunday, finally, as their "A Moon Shaped Pool" tour comes to the Moda Center. For Oregonians, it's been a long wait.

