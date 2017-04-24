First 100 days: How Trump has mobilized the left and inspired the right in Oregon
Throughout Oregon, Trump's actions seen as hostile to immigrants, transgender students and abortion providers have shocked the left into action. "We've seen our membership triple, almost quadruple in Oregon since the election," said Sarah Armstrong, spokeswoman for ACLU of Oregon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|4 hr
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar '17
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC