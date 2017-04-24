First 100 days: How Trump has mobiliz...

First 100 days: How Trump has mobilized the left and inspired the right in Oregon

Throughout Oregon, Trump's actions seen as hostile to immigrants, transgender students and abortion providers have shocked the left into action. "We've seen our membership triple, almost quadruple in Oregon since the election," said Sarah Armstrong, spokeswoman for ACLU of Oregon .

