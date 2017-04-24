Federal Civil Rights Watchdog Criticizes ICE Courthouse Arrests In Oregon
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights today criticized "troubling reports" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents making arrests and local courthouses in Oregon and around the country. The commission is an independent body with members appointed by the White House and both houses of Congress charged with overseeing the federal government's enforcement of civil rights law.
