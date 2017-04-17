FBI: Oregon woman offered 3-year-old for sex
A 27-year-old woman faces a federal charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child after the FBI interviewed an Eugene man in a child pornography investigation. Kelsey Christine Wheeler was arrested Friday by the FBI and is likely to make her first appearance in federal court in Portland Monday.
