Family was on a college scouting trip when killed in crash
" Three family members were on a college scouting trip when they died in a small plane crash in Oregon, friends said. John A. Zitting, 42, of Thousand Oaks, California, his wife, Karen Blackmore Zitting , 37, and their son John Brendan Zitting, 17, were headed to Eugene to visit the University of Oregon, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reported.
