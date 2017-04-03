Earth Day at the Oregon Garden
The Oregon Garden outside Silverton hosts its 18-annual Earth Day event, on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the lush gardens, normally $12 for adults, is free on Earth Day, which features live musical performances, more than 20 educational exhibits, an alpaca display and food vendors.
