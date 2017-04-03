Earth Day at the Oregon Garden

Earth Day at the Oregon Garden

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The Oregon Garden outside Silverton hosts its 18-annual Earth Day event, on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the lush gardens, normally $12 for adults, is free on Earth Day, which features live musical performances, more than 20 educational exhibits, an alpaca display and food vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon David Sitz Sat JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar 29 Rose Tokoyo1 2
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... Mar 29 spytheweb 2
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mar 27 tomin cali 5
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC