Early Numbers Suggest Oregon Bottle Redemption Rate Up Significantly
Initial numbers show that bottle and can returns are up statewide after the deposit increased from a nickel to a dime on April 1. Full statewide numbers aren't in yet, but the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is tracking how many bottles are returned to its Bottle Drop Centers. The 20 centers, located around the state, give Oregonians three ways to redeem a 10-cent deposit: The familiar reverse-vending machines that accept old bottles and dispense cash, a counter at which bottles are hand-counted, and a system in which people can sign up for an account and then drop off bags of bottles.
