Draining Oregon: Bill to fund $8.2 million in ground water studies passes key hurdle
A proposal to fund $8.2 million in new groundwater studies for as many as five drainage basins across Oregon passed a key legislative hurdle this week. The House Committee on Energy and the Environment in Wednesday endorsed House Bill 2707, which some lawmakers say would dramatically accelerate the state's ability to analyze its groundwater supply.
