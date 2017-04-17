Dillon Brooks Declares for 2017 NBA D...

Dillon Brooks Declares for 2017 NBA Draft After Junior Year at Oregon

Read more: BleacherReport

After being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a junior, Oregon star Dillon Brooks has declared for the 2017 NBA draft. Per Andrew Greif of The Oregonian , Brooks has hired an agent and will not be returning to Oregon for his senios season.

