Dillon Brooks Declares for 2017 NBA Draft After Junior Year at Oregon
After being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a junior, Oregon star Dillon Brooks has declared for the 2017 NBA draft. Per Andrew Greif of The Oregonian , Brooks has hired an agent and will not be returning to Oregon for his senios season.
