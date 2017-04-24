Did Daimler test an 'automated' truck in Oregon? Not exactly

A Western Star truck parked outside Daimler Trucks North America's headquarters on Portland's Swan Island. As Willamette Week reported Wednesday , Daimler Trucks North America told the state late last year it would be testing a truck with automated features on Interstate 84. The test, which occurred in broad daylight on a December weekday, used technology akin to adaptive cruise control, a feature available in many new consumer cars that matches the speed of the next vehicle ahead.

