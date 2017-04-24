Democrats using 'politics of fear' to extort seniors, veterans and Oregon's most vulnerable (Gues...
Senate Minority Leader Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, calls on Democratic leaders, including Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, to "quit posturing" and share what's possible for revenue in Oregon beyond a gross receipts tax. Democrats in Salem should come clean... They should stop accusing Republicans of being the villains in their 'theater of fear.'
