Democrats using 'politics of fear' to...

Democrats using 'politics of fear' to extort seniors, veterans and Oregon's most vulnerable (Gues...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Senate Minority Leader Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, calls on Democratic leaders, including Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, to "quit posturing" and share what's possible for revenue in Oregon beyond a gross receipts tax. Democrats in Salem should come clean... They should stop accusing Republicans of being the villains in their 'theater of fear.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Sat permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC