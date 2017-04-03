Dan Saltzman Again Seeking to Make Children's Levy Permanent
The Oregon Senate Finance and Revenue Committee this morning held a work session on Senate Bill 123, which would accomplished a long-held hope of City Commissioner Dan Saltzman-making the Portland Children's Levy into a permanent taxing district. Voters created the Children's Levy in 2002 at Saltzman's behest to fund a variety of programs for needy kids.
