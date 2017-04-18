Cleaning up Oregon's air will require a deft touch - and trust: Editorial
Entek leaders wanted to know how it might possibly be held to a higher emissions standard in the absence of a higher emissions standard. Entek International, a manufacturing firm and longtime employer in Lebanon, uses the nasty chemical trichloroethylene in its processes.
