Chase Jeter, former 5-star prospect and Duke transfer, considering Oregon Ducks: Report

7 hrs ago

Since taking over the Oregon Ducks basketball program in April 2010, coach Dana Altman hasn't been shy about pursuing transfer talent. It appears that will again be the case this offseason, as ESPN's Jeff Borzello reports Duke post and class of 2015 five-star center Chase Jeter is set to transfer and is considering a handful of schools, including Arizona, Cal, Gonzaga and Oregon: Duke transfer Chase Jeter tells ESPN his list includes USC, Arizona, Cal, San Diego State, Gonzaga, Oregon, Utah and UCLA.

