Chase Jeter, former 5-star prospect and Duke transfer, considering Oregon Ducks: Report
Since taking over the Oregon Ducks basketball program in April 2010, coach Dana Altman hasn't been shy about pursuing transfer talent. It appears that will again be the case this offseason, as ESPN's Jeff Borzello reports Duke post and class of 2015 five-star center Chase Jeter is set to transfer and is considering a handful of schools, including Arizona, Cal, Gonzaga and Oregon: Duke transfer Chase Jeter tells ESPN his list includes USC, Arizona, Cal, San Diego State, Gonzaga, Oregon, Utah and UCLA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC