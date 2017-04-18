Catastrophically injured Oregonians ask for right to sue for more than $500,000 for suffering
Amaia Rennie told a state senator that she was 35 years old, healthy and less than five months into her pregnancy when her water broke and she headed to the hospital. She ended up with a life-threatening infection that put her in a coma and sent her into surgery to repair her heart, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC