Canada promotes legislation to legalize marijuana

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale, left to right, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, and Health Minister Jane Philpott announce changes regarding the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould announces changes regarding the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.