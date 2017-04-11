Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
An anonymous buyer has come forward to purchase the town of Tiller, Oregon. The $3.85 million price tag includes the elementary school, six houses, market and gas station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Tue
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC