Business leaders believe Oregon's budget is a 'shared responsibility'
Business leaders argue that lawmakers must address Oregon's "runaway" budget, and that spending reforms and new revenue must be tied to specific outcomes, such as increasing the state's high school graduation rate. For more than 15 years, Oregon's major business groups, trade associations and elected officials have worked together to build the Oregon Business Plan.
