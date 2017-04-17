Brandon Kaho, 4-star LB, includes Ore...

Brandon Kaho, 4-star LB, includes Oregon Ducks in top 8

The Oregonian

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect, out of Reno High School , publicly announced his decision in favor of the Cougars in June and has not formally decommitted. On Sunday, however, Kaho took to Twitter to announce his top eight schools, indicating that there was no specific order to the schools: That's potentially good news for Oregon, as Kaho is one of the top linebackers in the West region and his seen his stock soar in recent months.

