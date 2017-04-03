Bottle deposit increased from 5 to 10 cents April 1 - Tuesday, 04 April 2017
Have some old soft drink cans lying around waiting to get recycled? Starting Saturday, those cans will be worth a little bit more. The state is increasing the redemption value of eligible beverage containers covered by the Oregon Bottle Bill starting April 1. Bottles returned after that date will be worth 10 cents, up from the decades-old redemption rate of 5 cents.
