Biocept inks deal with OHSU to commercialize liquid biopsy testing services in Oregon
Biocept closes a contract with Oregon Health & Sciences University on behalf of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute that grants OHSU the exclusive rights to commercialize Biocept's Target Selector liquid biopsy testing services in Oregon. The deal includes technology transfer that will enable OHSU to use Target Selector in-house and act as a secondary laboratory for Biocept's research and testing activities.
