Bills imposing new dairy, forestry regulations fail - Tuesday, 18 April 2017
Two large dairies in Oregon have forestalled a bill that would impose regulations on air emissions from dairy farms across the state. State regulators would have been required to draw up rules restricting dairy air emissions under Senate Bill 197, which was opposed by the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association and Oregon Farm Bureau.
