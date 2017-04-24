Beaverton man claims Oregon state boa...

Beaverton man claims Oregon state board exercising 'unconstitutional ban on mathematical debate'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A Beaverton man who has a bachelors of science degree in engineering from Sweden and has repeatedly challenged Oregon's timing of yellow traffic lights as too short was investigated by a state board for "unlicensed practice of engineering,'' and fined $500. A Beaverton man who has a bachelors of science degree in engineering and has repeatedly challenged Oregon's timing of yellow traffic lights as too short was investigated by a state board for "unlicensed practice of engineering,'' and fined $500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Mon know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar 29 Rose Tokoyo1 2
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... Mar 29 spytheweb 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC