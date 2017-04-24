Beaver Banter podcast: Oregon State baseball continues dominant season
On the latest edition of The Oregonian's Beaver Banter podcast, Oregon State reporters Gina Mizell and Danny Moran discuss baseball's continued dominance, the NFL and WNBA drafts and men's basketball roster moves. They also answer your questions on a variety of topics.
