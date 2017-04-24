Astronomers plan to play hooky during August eclipse
The total solar eclipse that will pass over Central Oregon in August is a big enough deal that the staff at Pine Mountain Observatory will be playing hooky for the day. The observatory, a little less than 30 miles east of Bend, has the most powerful telescopes in the region for viewing the skies.
