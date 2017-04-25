Anti-GMO Bills Fail in Oregon

The anti-GMO movement has taken a beating in Oregon, of all places, when the legislature there killed two bills that would have limited the use of genetically modified crops in the state. In a state that has nurtured the movement against science in agriculture, government overreach is responsible for the Senate agricultural committee killing SB 1037 , which would have allowed Oregon's counties to pass local bans on the use of genetically modified crops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.