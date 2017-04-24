Albany redemption center sees surge o...

Albany redemption center sees surge of containers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo, Roland and Carol Brumbaugh of Millersburg, Ore., return cans at Albany's BottleDrop redemption center in Albany, Ore. The Albany facility's intake of cans has nearly doubled since the state increased the deposits on cans and bottles to 10 cents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiny Oregon town for sale 16 hr permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar '17 Rose Tokoyo1 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC