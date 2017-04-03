A misguided attack on the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

In 2000, President Clinton designated the monument as the first and only national monument whose purpose was to protect an area of outstanding biological diversity. Because of its location at the crossroads of three ecoregions--the Cascades, Klamath-Siskiyou, and Great Basin--the Cascade-Siskiyou Monument is home to a unique mix of species.

