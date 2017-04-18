A change to public employee healthcare could help Oregon schools, graduations rates
Former Oregon Rep. Bruce Hanna argues that Gov. Kate Brown, House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney could help to bring down costs around public employee healthcare so the savings reach Oregon classrooms and improve graduation outcomes by passing House Bill 3428. During my time in the Legislature, and particularly as co-Speaker of the Oregon House, Oregonians were clear about their priorities.
