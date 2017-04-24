a Anti-Fascista Threats Cause Cancellation of Floral-Themed Oregon...
The city of Portland, Oregon, is hosting its annual Rose Festival, an event that usually entails a parade billed as "a multicultural event, complete with bands, community members, government officials, schools, classic cars." But this year, the popular and anodyne Avenue of Roses Parade has been scuppered over safety concerns, after violent protesters threatened to disrupt it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC