A 10-mountain view on top of Marys Peak, the best viewpoint in Oregon
There are a lot of great viewpoints around Oregon, but there's good reason to think that Marys Peak might be the very best. Perfectly oriented, properly elevated and clear of obstructions, the highest point in the Coast Range - located an hour west of Corvallis - boasts a view of an unbelievably vast swath of Oregon and Washington.
