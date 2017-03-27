Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime on Portland undocumented immigrants

Oregon Republican Party officials issued a pair of incendiary statements Tuesday in which they linked Portland-area rapes and murder to undocumented immigrants, though did not say which crimes specifically they were referring to. The statements were released in response to the Portland City Council's vote to reaffirm its sanctuary city status and Mayor Ted Wheeler's proclamation that Portland "will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people."

