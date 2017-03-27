Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime on Portland undocumented immigrants
Oregon Republican Party officials issued a pair of incendiary statements Tuesday in which they linked Portland-area rapes and murder to undocumented immigrants, though did not say which crimes specifically they were referring to. The statements were released in response to the Portland City Council's vote to reaffirm its sanctuary city status and Mayor Ted Wheeler's proclamation that Portland "will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|6
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Sun
|Quirky
|1
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC