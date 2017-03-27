Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins vio...

Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime on Portland undocumented immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon Republican Party officials issued a pair of incendiary statements Tuesday in which they linked Portland-area rapes and murder to undocumented immigrants, though did not say which crimes specifically they were referring to. The statements were released in response to the Portland City Council's vote to reaffirm its sanctuary city status and Mayor Ted Wheeler's proclamation that Portland "will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mon tomin cali 6
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Sun Quirky 1
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC