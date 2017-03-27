With 'Gold Rush' done for the season, and Dave Turin out, Parker Schnabel stars in a spinoff
Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Karla Charlton & James Levelle in "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail," coming to the Discovery Channel March 31. Fans of "Gold Rush" may still be processing the recently concluded Season 7, which saw the miners struggle, including Oregon's Todd Hoffman, who led his crew to disaster in Baker County, then regrouped for a rebound in Colorado. As if that wasn't dramatic enough, the Hoffman crew was also split by disputes, leading up to a climactic brawl between veteran Dave Turin and Trey Poulson.
