Walden's role in Obamacare repeal is costly to Oregonians

Oregon Rep. Greg Walden, who serves as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, leads a markup hearing on the Republicans' proposed American Health Care Act in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. With his leadership role in developing the Republican 'replacement' for the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Greg Walden cements his role as a Washington insider and turns his back on his constituents and all Oregonians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.