Walden's role in Obamacare repeal is costly to Oregonians
Oregon Rep. Greg Walden, who serves as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, leads a markup hearing on the Republicans' proposed American Health Care Act in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. With his leadership role in developing the Republican 'replacement' for the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Greg Walden cements his role as a Washington insider and turns his back on his constituents and all Oregonians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC