Video: Was man on MAX tracks only dru...

Video: Was man on MAX tracks only drunk or was he also suicidal?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

TriMet officials say this surveillance video shows an intoxicated man fall onto the train tracks at the underground Washington Park-Oregon Zoo MAX station, then remain there because he was unaware of his surroundings. David Johnson and Audrey Wells, a couple who were at the scene and rescued the man, said he told them he was trying to kill himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb '17 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan '17 Littledeer 33
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC