Video: Was man on MAX tracks only drunk or was he also suicidal?
TriMet officials say this surveillance video shows an intoxicated man fall onto the train tracks at the underground Washington Park-Oregon Zoo MAX station, then remain there because he was unaware of his surroundings. David Johnson and Audrey Wells, a couple who were at the scene and rescued the man, said he told them he was trying to kill himself.
