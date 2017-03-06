Very dead sperm whale washes up on Oregon coast, will not be exploded
According to a statement from the Seaside Aquarium, the whale, which measured 36 feet long, was first spotted earlier in the day a few miles off the coast near Newport last Tuesday, March 2. Then the Coast Guard spotted the whale carcass on Sunday roughly four miles west of Camp Rilea. The Coast Guard "drift models suggested it would wash ashore somewhere between there and Fort Stevens/Columbia River Bar," said the aquarium.
