U.S. House Bill Would Prohibit ICE Arrests at Courthouses and Schools

A bill introduced yesterday with the support of two of Oregon's representatives in Congress would prohibit U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents from making arrests at schools, courthouses or health clinics. The bill-the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act-has the support of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Rep. Earl Blumenauer , along with 23 of their Democratic colleagues: "Our communities are better and safer if all residents feel secure when accessing justice, seeking education and health care, or practicing their faith," "Recent ICE action targeting immigrants has been aggressive and mean-spirited, and it does not improve the safety of our communities."

