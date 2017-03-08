Truckloads of tiny fish hauled to riv...

Truckloads of tiny fish hauled to river in restoration plan

In this Thursday, March 9, 2017 photo, a juvenile coho salmon is held by a fish biologist from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, after 500,000 smolts were released into the Lostine River in northeastern Oregon. The release is part of a project to restore coho salmon to the Snake River Basin, where they haven't been seen for more than 30 years.

