Truckloads of tiny fish hauled to river in restoration plan
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017 photo, a juvenile coho salmon is held by a fish biologist from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, after 500,000 smolts were released into the Lostine River in northeastern Oregon. The release is part of a project to restore coho salmon to the Snake River Basin, where they haven't been seen for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC