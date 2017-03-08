SW Oregon student hit, killed by driv...

SW Oregon student hit, killed by driver while waiting for school bus: authorities

15 hrs ago

A southwest Oregon teenager was killed Friday morning when a driver hit him while he was waiting for his school bus, authorities said. Christopher Faibish was jailed in the death of the 15-year-old Grants Pass High School student, the city's public safety department said in a news release.

