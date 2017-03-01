Speech viewers stunned by on-script, less fiery Trump
A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub and is accused helping him. Water managers will once again manually measure California's snowpack, saying the state is on track for one of the wettest winters on record after five years of drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC