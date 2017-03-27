Some Oregon a oesanctuary citya mayors wona t back down

Some Oregon a oesanctuary citya mayor...

7 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

Sanctuary cities across the country could soon be losing federal money for not cooperating with immigration and customs enforcement, but some mayors in Oregon say they plan to fight back. On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterated what the Trump administration has been promising-that sanctuary cities will lose their grants from the Department of Justice.

