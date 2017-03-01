Somali Refugee Teenager, Threatened With Deportation Over Dental X-Rays, Will Get to Stay in Oregon
A Gresham teenager and Somali refugee who was nearly deported under then-President Barack Obama got good news last week in the era of President Donald Trump, whose administration has sought to suspend immigration from Somalia and other predominately Muslim countries. WW brought readers the story of Billal , the now-18-year-old Somali refugee, back in June, after he was thrown into adult immigration detention for two months because junk dental X-rays suggested he was more likely an adult not a child when he asked for entry to the U.S. at the border with Mexico.
