Smart Energy: Energy Trust now serving Avista customers in Douglas County

As of the new year, Energy Trust of Oregon's full range of energy-efficiency services and programs are available to help Avista residential and eligible business customers in Douglas County save natural gas and lower utility bills. Energy Trust now serves Oregon customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista.

