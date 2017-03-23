Slow going as Oregon Legislature hits two-month mark
Lawmakers in Salem are about to wrap up the second month of this roughly five and a half-month session, and yet some of the biggest issues before them have been slow-going at best. Here's a roundup of some of last week's biggest developments and a recap of the toughest decisions that still loom: Senate Bill 754 would make Oregon potentially the third state in the nation to raise its tobacco age minimum to 21, following the leads of Hawaii in 2015 and California in 2016.
