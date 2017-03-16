Sheriff's Office staffing shortage causes problems for Community Corrections
Coos County Community Corrections has a jail bed problem, but it's not due to lack of funding, but lack of people who want to join the sheriff's department. A Monday work session with Coos County Commissioners, Community Corrections and the Sheriff's Office attempted to address issues of staffing shortages which has led to overcrowding in the jail and early releases.
