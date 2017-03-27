Schrader to VA: Stop kicking out Oregon vets from caregiver program
Citing The Oregonian/OregonLive's story of a disabled Salem veteran removed without explanation from a VA program that pays spouses to be caregivers, Rep. Kurt Schrader on Thursday called for an immediate halt to any more revocations until reforms are in place. "Something is very clearly wrong in our Portland VA, and we needed an investigation yesterday," Schrader, a Salem Democrat, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Wed
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC