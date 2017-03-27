Schrader to VA: Stop kicking out Oregon vets from caregiver program

Citing The Oregonian/OregonLive's story of a disabled Salem veteran removed without explanation from a VA program that pays spouses to be caregivers, Rep. Kurt Schrader on Thursday called for an immediate halt to any more revocations until reforms are in place. "Something is very clearly wrong in our Portland VA, and we needed an investigation yesterday," Schrader, a Salem Democrat, said in a statement.

