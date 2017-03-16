Republicans' health plan will keep popular parts of Obamacare, says Oregon's Greg Walden

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., on Saturday revealed details of Congressional Republicans' plan for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and in doing so indicated that the health care law's most popular aspects will likely be preserved. Congressional Republicans' new health care plan includes provisions to let Americans obtain insurance regardless of having a pre-existing condition, bar lifetime caps on health care benefits and allow adults to stay on their parents' health insurance plans until age 26, Walden said.

