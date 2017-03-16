Redmond's signature font pays tribute...

Redmond's signature font pays tribute to early 20th century

Take a drive through downtown Redmond , Oregon, and you might notice a common thread that ties some of the city's landmarks together: the signature city of Redmond font. A modernized version of an early 20th-century art deco style, the city's customized font can be found on signs that adorn the entryway monument on U.S. Highway 97, the Flag City monument, Centennial Park and the new Redmond City Hall .

