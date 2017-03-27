Read signals intent to pursue public ownership option for Elliott Forest
After a sustained outcry from environmental groups, Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read appeared to signal his intent Tuesday to side with the governor in her evolving plan to stop the impending sale of an expanse of coastal forest in Southern Oregon. Read said Tuesday that he sees a "path forward" for public ownership of about 82,500 acres of the Elliott Forest in Coos and Douglas counties.
